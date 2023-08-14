Forza Motorsport won't have split-screen, AI races, or spectate mode at launch

Turn 10 has confirmed that Forza Motorsport won't launch with three specific features, in part due to the "heavy investment" of the game's graphics.

During a recent Forza Monthly broadcast, creative director Chris Esaki revealed that the team has decided to not include split-screen, AI competitors, and spectator mode on the release of Forza Motorsport (via Eurogamer).

When talking about spectator mode and AI races, Esaki explained that they won't be included in Feature Multiplayer because they don't fit the mode's rules, saying, "Having players come into a Feature Multiplayer event, and taking players slots, and then spectating, it's not really the racing that we had intended.

"Similarly, racing with AI in Feature Multiplayer, with all its potential impacts on your safety rating, also didn't make a whole lot of sense to have."

Split-screen in particular is another legacy feature that has been implemented in the series prior, but won't be in the upcoming game on release, the main reason being the game's graphical limitations.

"And since we're on the topic of some legacy features that aren't in at launch," Esaki said, "our heavy investment in pushing our new graphical features and our complete overhaul of the rendering engine, unfortunately, made split-screen really difficult to implement, and it's also not going to be in for launch."

It's unclear at this time whether Turn 10 intends on adding these missing features down the road, but the use of the words 'for launch' does definitely leave the door open.

is set to arrive on October 10 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on day one. Microsoft has confirmed that the game will be making an appearance alongside Starfield at Gamescom 2023, but unfortunately, neither will be available to play.

