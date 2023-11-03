The Sims 4's "For Rent" expansion will add multi-family lots, eviction anxiety, and a new game world next month

The next expansion pack for The Sims 4 has been revealed and plans to offer a number of long-awaited features to the game, alongside a few unexpected additions. At long last multi-family lots will be available for players, alongside a variety of new dwellings such as townhouses, apartment complexes, and duplexes, but players will also have to face new anxiety moodlets and property issues.

Titled “For Rent”, the latest expansion will launch on December 7 and open new doors to the reality of rentals within The Sims. Tenants will now have to deal with more realistic issues such as insect infestation or malicious mold within their homes which may cause illness, as well as new moodlets such as eviction anxiety should your Sims be found mistreating their property.

However, you can take on the role of landlord within the expansion and gain your income from renting out properties to other Sims, but you will also be responsible for any utility issues such as broken water heaters or damaged fuses, performing property inspections, and ensuring your homes are kept in a livable condition. Should you fail these duties your tenants may revolt, so you’ll want to stay in their good books to save yourself more hassle.

Outside of these new opportunities, the expansion will add an entirely new in-game world, Tomarang, for players to build within. As detailed by the official expansion notes shared on The Sims 4 news blog, Tomarang offers a “scenic world nestled in a lush tropical landscape and vibrant city skyline” within its “Southeast Asia-inspired world.”

Furthermore, Simmers will gain access to five new traits when creating their Sims. You’ll now be able to select nosy, generous, cringe, Child of the Village, or Elder-specific Wise to help personalize your characters, but specific details on how exactly these traits will impact your game are yet to be detailed.

The For Rent expansion is available to pre-order now in advance of its launch on December 7, and anyone who purchases the pack between November 2 and January 18 will gain access to the Street Eats Digital Content pack which adds a fruit basket and a grill cart to your game so you can host your own Tomarang Night Market at home.

