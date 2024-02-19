The launch of retro-inspired survival horror game Heartworm has been pushed back to 2025

Retro-inspired survival horror game Heartworm was scheduled to release this year, but after multiple obstacles were encountered during the development of the game, its release window has been pushed back once again. Now, the game is set to release in 2025, but no further details as to which quarter or month were provided.

During the process of launching the game, Heartworm hasn't exactly been smooth sailing. The game lost its original publisher, and launched a Kickstarter, which was then quickly canceled, before picking up a new publisher - DreadXP. So, as a result of such a turbulent process, developer Vincent Adinolfi stated that "with the delays, we have had, there's no choice but to push things back - I hope you can understand."

With that said, a demo for Heartworm is currently available on Steam, so you are free to get a taste of what's to come before the game's full launch. Although fairly short, it offers the first look at the PS1-inspired experience the game intends to offer, alongside introducing the story of the troubled protagonist Sam. It's a bitesize chunk of Heartworm, but at this point, it's better than nothing.

Although the release window of 2025 is pretty broad right now, we're hoping to get a more refined window once the current creases are ironed out. Hopefully, the game doesn't encounter any more delays before its intended launch next year, and we'll finally be able to play Heartworm in all its nostalgic glory. With that said, it's best to keep an eye on the official website should anything else happen while we wait.

