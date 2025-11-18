Sennheiser has dropped the price of the brilliant HD 550s to a record low in the UK – and there's a sizeable US discount too

published

Embrace audiophile gaming audio this Black Friday

The Sennheiser HD 550 headphones on a pink background with white lowest price text
(Image credit: Sennheiser/Future)

I will never not highlight a discount on the brilliant Sennheiser HD 550 headphones, and today is another joyous day when I can do exactly that.

Sennheiser HD 550 headphones
Sennheiser HD 550 headphones: was £249 now £179.99 at sennheiser-hearing.com

This is simply a great discount to see on the brilliant HD 550 headphones. Supremely comfortable, with brilliant Sennheiser audio quality, these really could be a gaming headset killer for you as long as you don't mind being tethered. A new record-low price in the UK means the value has never been greater, and there's a host of links below to the discounted US price, too.

Price check: Richer Sounds - £179 | AV.com - £199 | Audio Affair - £199 | Amazon - £249 (out of stock)

<p><strong>US prices: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSennheiser-HD-550-Audiophile-Headphones%2Fdp%2FB0DSGHN67Q%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20"><strong>Amazon - $279.95<strong> | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/568844/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSennheiser-HD-550-Open-Back-Audiophile-Headphones-Black%2F16966309323"><strong>Walmart - $279.95<strong> | <a href="https://bestbuy.7tiv.net/c/1943169/614286/10014?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fproduct%2Fsennheiser-hd-550-over-ear-open-back-wired-headphones-black%2FJ3GW2LH9WS"><strong>Best Buy - $279.99<strong> | <a href="https://www.pjatr.com/t/8-12315-101987-195073?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crutchfield.com%2Fp_143HD550%2FSennheiser-HD-550.html"><strong>Crutchfield - $279.95 <strong>| <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fus.sennheiser-hearing.com%2Fproducts%2Fhd-550&sref"><strong>Sennheiser - $279.95
I have sworn by the Sennheiser HD 550 headphones since they launched earlier this year, and always have them within arm's reach, no matter what headset I'm testing or using at any time. Given their handy audio jack connection, they can also follow me across all my platforms, and can now even give the best wired gaming headsets a run for their money, as adding the HD 500 BAM microphone can turn the HD 550s into a gaming headset.

Rob Dwiar
Rob Dwiar
Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming

Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.

