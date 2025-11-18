I will never not highlight a discount on the brilliant Sennheiser HD 550 headphones, and today is another joyous day when I can do exactly that.

And this time the discount is better than ever, literally: the headphones have plummeted to a record-low in the UK, and can be bought direct from the source at Sennheiser for just £179.99 (was £249). This comfortably beats the previous low of £199 I spotted last month and makes these headphones an excellent proposition, and one much, much more tempting than the £250 that they launched at this year. Ahead of Black Friday deals kicking in properly next week, this is superb news for anyone looking to get ahead of the game.

And the good news doesn't stop there! While not reaching a lowest-ever price like the UK, the US price of the headphones has dropped dramatically, too. You can get them for $279.95 at Amazon US right now, which is a chunky saving off their $350 list price.

I have sworn by the Sennheiser HD 550 headphones since they launched earlier this year, and always have them within arm's reach, no matter what headset I'm testing or using at any time. Given their handy audio jack connection, they can also follow me across all my platforms, and can now even give the best wired gaming headsets a run for their money, as adding the HD 500 BAM microphone can turn the HD 550s into a gaming headset.

