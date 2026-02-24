Pokémon Day is right around the corner. It's happening this week on February 27, 2026, and there's plenty for existing fans to look forward to. Not least of all is the accompanying Pokémon Presents showcase that will (hopefully) show off a bunch of new Pokémon games to get excited for.

Not one to let the big day pass by without a say on the matter, UK retailer Argos has launched its own Pokémon Day sale. There are big discounts to be had on a range of games and merch, including a sizeable 24% off Pokémon Legends Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

You'll also find savings on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon Legends Arceus, and Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu. I've listed all the best Argos discounts below.

Chosen by Chosen by Rhys Wood Hardware Editor I've been playing Pokémon games since Gen 1 all the way back in the 90s, and have been a fan of the franchise in general with those original games, as well as HeartGold/SoulSilver, Pokémon Snap, and Pokémon Legends Z-A being among my favorites. I highly recommend the games featured among these Argos discounts, too, especially Scarlet and Violet if you own a Switch 2, thanks to their free performance updates on the console.

The best Pokémon Day deals at Argos

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course, you can also follow TechRadar on YouTube and TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.