Pokémon Day is right around the corner. It's happening this week on February 27, 2026, and there's plenty for existing fans to look forward to. Not least of all is the accompanying Pokémon Presents showcase that will (hopefully) show off a bunch of new Pokémon games to get excited for.
Not one to let the big day pass by without a say on the matter, UK retailer Argos has launched its own Pokémon Day sale. There are big discounts to be had on a range of games and merch, including a sizeable 24% off Pokémon Legends Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.
You'll also find savings on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon Legends Arceus, and Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu. I've listed all the best Argos discounts below.
I've been playing Pokémon games since Gen 1 all the way back in the 90s, and have been a fan of the franchise in general with those original games, as well as HeartGold/SoulSilver, Pokémon Snap, and Pokémon Legends Z-A being among my favorites. I highly recommend the games featured among these Argos discounts, too, especially Scarlet and Violet if you own a Switch 2, thanks to their free performance updates on the console.
The best Pokémon Day deals at Argos
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
