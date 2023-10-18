Phil Spencer encourages Call of Duty players on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch to "feel 100% part of the community"

Following the news that Microsoft has finally acquired Activision Blizzard, Phil Spencer has appeared on the official Xbox Podcast to discuss everything that has gone on. As expected, Call of Duty has been mentioned within the podcast as one of Activision Blizzard's most notable franchises, and Phil Spencer had a fair amount to say regarding what players can expect in the future.

Referring to players of the game as the “Call of Duty nation,” Spencer confirmed that Xbox would not be locking any exclusive items to its own platforms, and continues to state that parity will apply to launch and content.

Spencer proceeded to state: “For Call of Duty players on PlayStation, and in the future, on Nintendo, I want you to feel 100% part of the community, I don't want you to feel like there's content you're missing out, there's skins you're missing out, there's timing that you're missing out on, that's not the goal, the goal is 100% parity across all platforms as much as we can for launch and content.

“I say as much as we can on parity because clearly, some platforms have resolution and frame rate differences just based on performance, but there's nothing else, we have no goal of somehow trying to use Call of Duty to get you to buy an Xbox console. So I want the Call of Duty nation to feel supported across all platforms."

Spencer also proceeded to acknowledge that Xbox had been restricted in terms of in-game content and cosmetics in the past, which is why parity across consoles is such a priority now since he believes it doesn’t positively impact the community or the game.

He proceeded to say: “We've been on the other side of some of those skins and times, even this beta wasn't on Xbox the first week. I don't think that helps the community, I don't think that helps the game."

So, any players worried about certain platforms receiving limited skins, cosmetics, or in-game items should rest assured knowing that every player will have equal opportunity in the future of Call of Duty games rather than feeling left out.

