Lethal Company has a new mod that makes sure you'll never trust your friends again

Lethal Company has proved that you don't need fantastic graphics and a big budget to scare the living daylights out of people.

While the multiplayer horror game is still in early access, that doesn't mean that it has less to offer than some of the best horror games. With several planets, monsters, and scrap already in the game, there is a lot to love. However, modders seem to be going the extra mile to add even more fantastic features to the game.

One mod that has caught the eye of the community is Skinwalkers by RugbugRedfern. This mod makes a horrifying change to the monsters, giving them the power to mimic your friends' voices to lull you into a false sense of security and then lash out for a quick and gruesome kill.

While it's great news that Lethal Company is getting some more fantastic updates before its 1.0 release, it is terrifying to think of the monsters becoming even more powerful.

With 17 monsters already in the horror game, Lethal Company can, at times, seem almost impossible to complete. Some of the worst enemies you can come up against lie in wait within the dark corridors of the vaults. The Bracken is particularly dangerous as it is able to speed around the hallways, hiding from your gaze and waiting for just the right moment when your back is turned to snap your neck and drag you off.

However, even if Lethal Company can seem like a pain to try and complete, what matters most is the journey and not the destination when you're playing with friends. However, having a hideous monster cosplay as a close mate so that it can kill you in a dark corner may create some rifts and distrust in your relationships.

