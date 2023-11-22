Dave the Diver developer reveals 22 minutes of footage of its upcoming zombie survival game

Dave the Diver developer Mintrocket has released 22 minutes of pre-alpha footage of its upcoming zombie survival game, Nakwon: Last Paradise, showcasing the brutal zombie-smashing action that players can look forward to.

Nakwon: Last Paradise is a PvPvE action game set in a post-apocalyptic version of Seoul, South Korea. Players are tasked with infiltrating the city - which is teeming with both zombies and fellow survivors - while collecting items (from the world and other humans) to complete missions and sell for money. Money is used to determine your character’s Citizen Grade, which gets you access to more areas and equipment.

The first brief trailer for Nakwon: Last Paradise was released in late September, so this is the first extended look we’ve had at it. It shows off some combat, exploration, and what a successful extraction from the city looks like. You can take a look below, but keep in mind this is pre-alpha footage, and the game is still in development.

If it looks like your kind of thing, then you’re in luck, as a pre-alpha test is set to kick off next week, too. Announced last week, the test will start on November 29 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET, which is November 30 at 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT. It’ll last for less than a week, wrapping up as the clock strikes midnight PT on December 4 (which in other timezones is December 4 at 3am ET / 8am GMT / 7pm AEDT). All players will be able to join in from the game’s Steam page when the test is live.

Currently, there’s no set release date for Nakwon: Last Paradise, so we could be waiting some time for its full launch.

Black Friday is this week, and Black Friday gaming deals are already here. Be sure to take a look at our roundup of the best Black Friday video game deals for some bargains.

Today's best Black Friday deals

Ark: Survival Ascended | $45 on Steam The ultimate survival game has got a fresh Unreal Engine 5 facelift, with quality-of-life improvements and cross-platform and cross-mod support. Also on: Xbox | PlayStationView Deal