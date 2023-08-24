Cozy castle-builder Tiny Glade just got a new ultra-satisfying trailer, releasing in 2024

Fans of cozy games are likely to be familiar with Tiny Glade - a relaxing castle-building title from indie studio Pounce Light that’s taken the internet by storm with its oh-so-satisfying gridless construction mechanics and supremely chill vibes. Well, it got a brand-new trailer during the Future Games Show at Gamescom last night (August 23), and it still looks phenomenal.

Tiny Glade has no overarching objective other than to simply sit back and get creative while listening to the pleasing plonk of bricks being placed down as you form walls, turrets, and arches. You can also alter the landscape fluidly, draw paths, and place windows and fences to create the perfect setting for your castles, and stretch, extend, and expand your creations as you please. Oh, and you can pet the sheep that wander around outside, too - that’s very important. You can take a look at the latest in-game trailer below.

Excitingly, the trailer demonstrates some all-new changes which have been made to Tiny Glade’s lighting. In a news post on Steam, the devs wrote: “If you look closely, you may notice that the game feels somewhat… refreshed. That’s because we’ve completely replaced the lighting code (haha, yes, again!). We now have ray-traced global illumination, which is a fancy way of saying that objects bounce light between each other.”

A day and night cycle has also been introduced: “Previously, we had three individual settings, which we hand-tuned to look ok: noon, sunset, and midnight,” the devs wrote. “Now all times of day are consistent, and can even smoothly transition into each other! This means we can finally enable the passage of time, and let you raise buildings in the day, watch them bask in the last rays of the setting sun, and finally unwind to night ambience… or whatever works for you!”

As announced earlier this year, Tiny Glade is set to release at some point in 2024 on Steam, and I for one can’t wait.