More cameos have been spotted in Astro Bot's credits as game director confirms free DLC

Astro Bot creative director Nicolas Doucet has confirmed that the game will be receiving free DLC that might just feature a new batch of VIP Bots that were spotted in the credits, but not currently seen in the base game.

The news comes by way of an interview with Doucet from YouTube channel Quest Daily. The director says that the DLC additions will be free, arriving this year, and will add new speedrun levels and stages that provide a higher challenge, alongside all-new leader boards.

Arguably most interesting is that Doucet says the DLC will add new collectible VIP Bots, and that they will be "some characters that we didn't include yet." A look at Astro Bot's credits - as highlighted by VGC - shows a number of games and series credited that don't appear in the base game.

Look away now if you don't want to be spoiled, but these additional franchises are as follows:

Astro Bot does its absolute best to pay homage to PlayStation's legendary back catalog - I certainly wasn't expecting deeper cuts like Devil Dice, Incredible Crisis and Intelligent Qube - but there are some notable omissions like Final Fantasy and Twisted Metal that currently haven't made the cut despite having appearances in earlier titles like Astro's Playroom.

It's unclear just how long of a roadmap Astro Bot has in terms of post-launch content currently. But as it's handily one of the highest rated games of the year, it's easy to see Team Asobi providing new updates so long as there is interest from the player base.

