Marvel Snap will ‘continue to operate and flourish’ as publisher Nuverse faces restructure

The official Marvel Snap Twitter account claims that the popular collectible card game will “continue to operate and flourish in the future” despite the reports that its publisher, Nuverse, is facing “structural changes.”

Concerns about the publisher were first raised after Reuters reported that Nuverse’s parent company, ByteDance (which also owns the social media platform TikTok), had told the publication it had carried out an internal review to “make adjustments to center on long-term strategic growth areas.” As a result of this review, it “made the difficult decision to restructure our gaming business.”

A few hours after this, the official Marvel Snap account on Twitter/X wrote: “Some of our players have expressed their concerns regarding reported structural changes at Nuverse. We wish to thank you for your concern and assure you that regardless of any changes at Nuverse, Snap will continue to operate and flourish in the future!”

It’s not currently known what the full impact of this reported restructuring will be. Reuters claims that four sources told it that employees will be instructed to stop working on unreleased games by next month and that the company will seek to divest from existing games that have already been released. These same sources reportedly say that it’s likely that hundreds of people will be affected, and that it’s thought that the firm has no plans to return to the gaming market in the future.

This year, a large number of people within the games industry have been affected by restructuring. Embracer Group - which owns well over 100 studios including Crystal Dynamics, Deep Silver, and Aspyr - laid off 904 employees as of September 30 as a result of its restructuring program. This includes former staff at Saints Row studio Volition Games, which was shut down in August.

Speaking recently about the company’s restructuring, Embracer Group’s interim chief strategy officer, Phil Rogers, said that cutting jobs has been an “agonizing process,” but added that “it's a necessary thing for us to hit our new and needed goals” and restructuring is ultimately “how we win.”