Light No Fire will feature 'the first real open world' according to Sean Murray

Easily one of the most surprising announcements from this year’s The Game Awards was Light No Fire, a brand-new survival adventure game by No Man’s Sky developer Hello Games.

Set on a giant shared fantasy world, Light No Fire is set to offer a truly planet-size open environment with a scale far beyond anything that we’ve seen from a game before. In addition to showcasing some of that world in the first trailer for the game, The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley interviewed Hello Games founder Sean Murray live on stage.

Although it only lasted for a couple of minutes, the interview shed some light on what players can expect from the upcoming title. “For the last five years we’ve been working on something new,” Murray explains, “something very different, something maybe more ambitious.”

“For our new game, we wanted to create an Earth,” he continued. “A planet that is as varied as a universe. Something that’s bigger than Earth. Something with real mountains, not video game mountains, but mountains that are miles high [and] taller than Everest.”

“The first real open world. Something without boundaries and we’re going to let everyone play in it together. It’s a place where people can live out their adventures together.” You can watch the full interview from The Game Awards below.

These lofty ambitions seem very much in line with the kind of things that we saw said about No Man’s Sky before its release back in 2018. Despite plenty of big promises, that game ended up being a bit of a disappointment and garnered very mixed reactions from both fans and critics.

In the years since, however, Hello Games has worked tirelessly to bring the game up to original expectations, with near-constant content updates and a huge number of free expansions. With this in mind, we’re optimistic that lessons have been learned and that Hello Games can deliver something truly special with Light No Fire.

Looking for something to play? See our guides to the best indie games or best free games for top recommendations.