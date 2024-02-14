Hearthstone's 10th anniversary brings giveaways, Core Set updates and the first of three 2024 expansions

Digital trading card game (TCG) Hearthstone will be celebrating its 10th anniversary on March 11, 2024, and the developers at Blizzard Entertainment have promised a year of updates and special releases to celebrate.

Game director Tyler Bielman announced: "It all starts soon with birthday giveaways, in-game events, a spicy Core Set upgrade, and the first of three lively card set expansions."

The first of these expansions, Whizbang's Workshop, was revealed yesterday (February 13) and promises to bring 145 new cards, a new Miniaturize mechanic, and the game's first-ever customizable minion. You can see the announcement video for yourself, below.

Known as the Year of the Pegasus, Hearthstone's upcoming year of content is kicking off with a giveaway of 12 cards, one for each class and another representing Harth Stonebrew - the kindly proprietor of the tavern where Heartstone takes place.

Starting February 27 and continuing until March 19, players can earn Golden versions of these cards in a new in-game event. There's also a Legendary Quest that you can complete to earn a fancy card back themed around the anniversary.

Twist mode will also be offering special game variants themed around Hearthstone's past. Starting March 1, only Legacy cards will be legal in Twist and, each day onwards, another of the game's sets will be added to the legal cards list, retreading the game's last 10 years of releases.

There will also be an update to the Hearthstone core set. According to the dedicated Core Set blog iconic cards like Leeroy Jenkins and Firey War Axe will return alongside some brand new cards inspired by satisfying auto battler Warcraft Rumble.

Plus, though we've already seen Whizbang's Workshop, two more expansions have been slated for release in the upcoming year. We don't know the details, but it looks as though the second has a tropical island theme while the third has a cosmic, astrological vibe.

