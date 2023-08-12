Hamilton Simulator is real, and it's available to play right now on Roblox

A new way to experience Hamilton is coming to Roblox.

No, that's not a typo. Or even a fever dream. Hamilton Simulator – yes, really – drops players in the world of Revolutionary War-era New York, bringing the various locations of the musical to life to be explored.

Expect interactive puzzles and history-themed activities, all set to the music of Hamilton, of course. You can check it out in the wonderful teaser below:

In Hamilton Simulator, you'll recruit a squad from your favorite Hamilton characters and take your shot as you traverse 10 worlds, all of which should be very familiar to fans of the musical.

"You’ll dispatch foes through rap battles, using each character's unique style to put together the perfect harmony for every battle," developer Super League teases. "Featuring music from the Tony award-winning musical, Hamilton on Roblox provides a fun adventure for new and old fans alike."

A brand new way to experience Hamilton. Check out the Hamilton Simulator, now on @Roblox!!

“A once-in-a-generation cultural touchstone, Hamilton has expanded horizons and entertained legions of global fans, and now will be introduced to the massive global audience in the immersive world on Roblox,” said Matt Edelman, president and CCO for Super League.

“We are grateful to the creators for allowing us to bring the music and majesty of Hamilton to an engaged and passionate community on such a powerful platform.”

