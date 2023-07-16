Fable's narrative lead has announced they are "stepping away" from the project

Fable 's narrative lead has confirmed they've left Playground Games.

Anna Megill announced that they had joined the studio back in July 2022, but has now confirmed that they are moving on because "the time feels right for new challenges" and they'd "reached a good stopping point to jump off the project".

"Friends, I have news," Megill tweeted. "In August, I'm stepping away from my role as Narrative Lead on Fable.

"I've had several wonderful years scribbling away in my fairytale cottage, but the time feels right for new challenges.

"Working on Fable was a dream come true for me, and it's wrenching to leave it behind. But Playground has assembled a Heroically talented team, so I know it's in good hands. I'm excited for what's coming next – for them and for me," Megill added, before confirming that they now plan to take a couple of months off before looking for a "new project in October".

Some folks are being silly, so let me be clear: I reached a good stopping point to jump off the project, so I did. And I decided to take a small break before jumping into my next gig. That's it 🤷🏻‍♀️ I have nothing but fondness & respect for Playground & my colleagues there ✨

That was not Megill's final comment on their departure, however. Given some fans seemed a little worried about why Fable's narrative lead had left the studio, Megill added an update to assuage concerns.

"And I decided to take a small break before jumping into my next gig. That's it. I have nothing but fondness and respect for Playground and my colleagues there."

Megill's excellent storytelling can be found in some of gaming's best story-rich tales, including Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and Control (yes, we have Megill to thank/fear for creating those terrifying puppets). They also worked on Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

After years of radio silence, this year’s Xbox Games Showcase kicked off with a bang in the form of the most detailed Fable trailer yet. Starring actor and comedian Richard Ayoade as a vegetable-obsessed giant , Playground Games’ take on the series clearly gets its sharp humor, and that was on full display in the trailer.

We still don’t really know how Fable will play, nor was a release date announced for the upcoming game. But it does seem like Playground Games is nailing the painfully British tone of the franchise originally created by the now-defunct Lionhead Studios.