Escape from Tarkov is finally adding vaulting and players are elated

In a livestream that took place on November 14, Battlestate Games announced that vaulting is now in playtesting and will be implemented into Escape from Tarkov in the future. No specific date was provided as to when players can expect this feature to roll out, but the accompanying in-game clips showcased as part of the announcement suggest it could be sooner than we think.

For those unfamiliar with a vaulting mechanic, this essentially allows the player to climb over low objects, such as half walls, rails, or vehicles. For a game like Tarkov which often features a lot of clutter in certain areas, the ability to vault over objects or climb on top of buildings could make the difference between life or death if you're being targeted. The full video of vaulting in action can be seen below:

Vaulting#EscapefromTarkov pic.twitter.com/cmJr0AOstKNovember 14, 2023 See more

Although this addition might not seem incredibly ground-breaking to many people, to players of Escape from Tarkov, this is a pretty significant update. Dmitri Ogorodnikov, Battlestate Games' head of public relations, retweeted the video with the caption: "This is HUGE," to which many players agreed in response.

Additional responses to the announcement from players include statements like: "Not gonna lie, this is one of the things I've been looking forward to most on the roadmap" as stated by one Reddit user, and: "This is going to make the game so much better on interchange and streets," as expressed by another user on Twitter.

However, not all players are satisfied, and a few responses suggest that vaulting within the clip is so fast it looks unnatural. But, it's important to remember that the mechanic is still in development so what we've already seen might not be reflective of the final product and feedback may still be implemented before it rolls out into the game properly.

