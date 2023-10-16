Environmental activist group Just Stop Oil disrupts EGX Tekken tournament, covering equipment in orange paint

Environmental activist group Just Stop Oil interrupted a Tekken 7 tournament at the UK gaming event EGX in London yesterday (October 15). It covered a large screen and two monitors with orange paint.

A total of three Just Stop Oil activists took part in the disruption, which occurred during the winners final of the tournament. Videos of the incident show the group smearing paint onto the monitors which the finalists were using, and using “adapted water pistols” to target the screen showing the match, before sharing their message on stage. According to a press release posted on the group’s website, security escorted them out of the venue before being arrested by the Metropolitan Police for criminal damage.

🚨 THIS ISN’T A GAME: Just Stop Oil Disrupt UK’s Biggest Gaming Convention 🦺 3 supporters of Just Stop Oil have disrupted the winners final of Tekken 7 at #EGX2023, covering the equipment in orange paint. 🖋️ We’re fighting for our lives. Join us — https://t.co/7BzUVS0A3x pic.twitter.com/M770G5PFLbOctober 15, 2023 See more

The group is calling on gamers to march with them from the end of the month, as they demand that the UK government put a stop to all new gas and oil projects. They also reference Barclays bank’s involvement in EGX. The bank, which, according to the Rainforest Action Network’s 2023 Banking on Climate Chaos report , spent $190.58 billion (roughly £156.66 billion) in fossil fuel financing between 2016 and 2022, hosts the Rezzed Stage at EGX, and has done so for the last three years.

“Video games let us escape into new and exciting dimensions, but real world physics are about to deliver the deaths of billions,” a Just Stop Oil spokesperson said in a statement. “Put more carbon into the atmosphere at this point, and it’s game over. Gamers cooperate to win, and we need these skills to survive.

“Everyone must step up and join in civil resistance against new oil and gas, because this isn’t a game. Let’s unite to make this world safe, so that we can get back to exploring cyber worlds. Join Just Stop Oil on a slow march through London from October 29.”

One of the protesters who took part in the action stated: “It is vital that we draw as much attention as possible to the genocidal decisions the government is making. I won’t stand aside while billions are sentenced to death, and neither should you.”