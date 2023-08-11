EA Sports FC Mobile revealed, limited beta available now

The first trailer for EA Sports FC Mobile has dropped, which has confirmed that the title is releasing surprisingly soon - September 26, to be exact.

EA revealed last month that EA Sports FC Mobile was on its way, and would serve as an update for existing FIFA Mobile players (who will be able to transfer their FIFA Mobile account names). Now though, EA's latest blog post has unveiled several new features, proving that players will be seeing way more than a name change.

Although the developers haven’t yet gone into great detail about many of these fresh additions, the post has teased all-new ‘impact controls’, including “Power Shot, Knock On, and Hard Tackle, that let you experience the beautiful game on mobile-like never before”. Players will also be able to check out a new Elite Shooting System, as well as Dynamic Game Speed and True Player Personality.

The latest announcement also confirmed that EA Sports FC Mobile’s cover star will be none other than Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior (AKA Vini Jr). EA stated that he “exemplifies the values of energy, skill, and creativity, while also having a knack for the spectacular”.

“I’m excited to be featured as the cover star for EA Sports FC Mobile and look forward to sharing this excitement with fans worldwide,” the footballer said in a statement (via EA). “Football is more than just a sport, and to play a part in inviting more people into this celebration is a dream.”

In case you were unaware, the limited beta for EA Sports FC Mobile actually kicked off (excuse the pun) at the end of last month. Those on iOS can only get in via a limited Testflight link, but if you own an Android device and live in Australia, Romania, Malaysia, India or Canada, you can download it from the Google Play Store.