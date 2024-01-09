Xbox tells players being suspended for uploading their spicy Baldur's Gate 3 clips to "turn off auto-upload" - on a console that enables it by default

Baldur's Gate 3 players on Xbox have found themselves caught between a rock and a hard place after a wave of account suspensions.
On Xbox Series X|S, the auto-upload feature (which automatically uploads clips to the server upon capture) is ensuring that players' very not-safe-for-work romance clips in Baldur's Gate 3 are being shared worldwide. This has resulted in said clips being moderated by Xbox Support, with account suspensions following.
The official Xbox Support Twitter account put out an official statement about the situation, saying: "Our team evaluates appeals and can reverse suspensions if action was taken in error. If this was a first offense, for example, we will remove the suspension and let players know why it happened and how to avoid future issues (e.g., how to turn off auto-upload when sensitive content is being captured)."
The tweet then prompts players to learn how to turn off the auto-upload feature via a link to the relevant page on the Xbox Support website. The wider issue, though, as many players have taken to the replies to point out, is that auto-upload is enabled on Xbox Series consoles by default.
"This is from a game you allow to be bought and played on your console, correct?" says one user in the Xbox Support tweet's replies. "And you are suspending accounts for having auto-uploaded content from a setting that is turned on by default?"
Others are pointing out the flaws in the auto-upload system, such as it not disabling the feature for titles with a mature age rating like Baldur's Gate 3. The general sentiment, though, is that the whole thing could have been avoided if auto-upload wasn't enabled by default. If players have simply forgotten the feature exists - or are playing Baldur's Gate 3 as their first Xbox title - then they may receive a suspension without really knowing why.
It'll be interesting to see how Microsoft responds to the backlash here in the long run. Though, at this point, it may be in the company's best interests to turn off the auto-upload feature by default to save future players the embarrassment of their gleefully exposed Tavs being any more, well, exposed.
