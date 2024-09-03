Until Dawn remake developer Ballistic Moon lays off staff ahead of the game's October launch

Ballistic Moon is the latest studio in the games industry to make job cuts, one month before the launch of the Until Dawn remake.

As reported by Eurogamer, it was first believed that two staff members at the studio had been laid off. Now, at least 11 developers have shared news of their redundancies and are now looking for work.

"Like many others in this wonderful but turbulent industry, I am sadly being made redundant from my role as a Junior Game Designer at Ballistic Moon," said Cassy Cornish on LinkedIn.

Another former developer, Harry Williams, wrote, "After two ex[c]iting years working on the wonderful Until Dawn 2024 at Ballistic Moon, I am unfortunately being made redundant as a Technical Designer.

"I've loved working with everyone at BM and hope I cross paths with members of that family in future projects!"

It's unclear at this time if the number of employees affected is more than the 11 currently confirmed.

Ballistic Moon has since verified the layoffs in a new statement on Linkedin, explaining that due to "complex challenges" the games industry continues to face, it decided to "significantly scale down" the team to secure the studio's future.

"As the games industry continues to face complex challenges, we at Ballistic Moon are confronted with some difficult realities," the statement reads. "It is with deep regret and a heavy heart that we must make the tough decision to significantly scale down our team to secure the future of our studio. This comes after our development of Until Dawn for PS5 and PC.

"We want to express our sincere gratitude to every team member for their hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to Ballistic Moon. Saying goodbye to such a talented and passionate group of people is incredibly difficult, and we are profoundly sorry for the impact this restructuring will have on our employees and their families.

"As we navigate this transition, Ballistic Moon remains focused on supporting the launch of Until Dawn and is committed to exploring new opportunities and collaborations for the future."

Ballistic Moon's Until Dawn remake is set for an October 4 release and is an enhanced version of the 2015 interactive horror game from Supermassive Games featuring overhauled visuals rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5, as well as other major improvements.