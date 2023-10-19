Overwatch 2 is getting its first musical collab with K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM

Overwatch 2 has enjoyed a bunch of new collaborations in recent months, and the next one certainly look interesting.

The newest collab for Overwatch 2 sees the free-to-play first-person shooter team up with LE SSERAFIM, a K-pop girl group which is described as "one of the fastest-growing K-pop groups on the planet known for their dominating presence on stage", according to a press release.

The group is even working on its next single, "Perfect Night", alongside Overwatch 2, which they will debut on October 26. In addition to the upcoming single, there will also be a LE SSERAFIM-inspired custom game mode as well as exclusive in-game items, including Overwatch 2 hero skins. More details concerning the in-game exclusives will be revealed on October 30 and will go live on November 1.

Following this, the K-pop group will also be making an appearance at BlizzCon on November 4 to perform Perfect Night at the end of the Community Night. The group will have an entire special performance that will take place in the BlizzCon Arena.

"We’re extremely excited to be working with LE SSERAFIM for our game’s first musical artist collaboration,” says Walter Kong, General Manager for Overwatch 2. “Like the heroes of Overwatch, the LE SSERAFIM members are amazing as individuals, but unstoppable when they come together.”

It's great to see Overwatch 2 getting some more collaborations in. Earlier this year, fans were treated to a fantastic event that saw characters from One Punch Man added to the FPS game. This saw players get tons of great in-game items and cosmetics, including a One Punch Doomfist skin, a Genos Genji skin, a Terrible Tornado Kiriko Skin, and my personal favorite, the Moomin Rider Soldier 76 skin. Here's hoping this upcoming collaboration, as well as future ones, are as successful and well-received as the previous event.

If you're a fan of Overwatch 2 be sure to check out our best FPS games for even more top recommendations on what to play next.