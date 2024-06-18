Elden Ring is "not quite" Hidetaka Miyazaki's ideal fantasy RPG - "it's getting close" he says

FromSoftware president and Elden Ring creator Hidetaka Miyazaki has said he's still looking to make his "ideal" fantasy role-playing game.

Speaking in a recent interview with PC Gamer, Miyazaki explained that despite the game's critical success, Elden Ring, nor any other Soulsborne game, has yet to achieve his vision of the fantasy RPG he's always wanted to create.

"Back when doing interviews about Elden Ring, I think I mentioned that I'm still in the process of making my ideal fantasy RPG," Miyazaki said. "And while Elden Ring is not quite it, it's pretty close. It's getting close."

When prompted to expand on what his "ideal" RPG would look like, Miyazaki couldn't offer any specific design details, but that it also comes down to already knowing what's going to occur in the game.

"It's hard to say without giving spoilers for my next idea or our next games," he said. "But I think one thing that's not necessarily missing, but makes it difficult to achieve my ideal, is that when I play it, I know everything's going to happen. I already know everything that's going on.

"So in terms of enjoying the game from a player's perspective, I'd love to not know that, and for somebody else to make my ideal fantasy game, please, if possible. Then I can enjoy it just as a player."

FromSoftware is preparing for the launch of Elden Ring's first and only expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree. The downloadable content (DLC) drops later this week and is confirmed to be the "largest expansion to date" and will include all-new weapons, equipment, skills, and magic, along with new boss encounters that can be discovered in a brand-new map.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree launches on June 21 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

