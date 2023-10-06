Dino-Sword lets you 1v1 dinosaurs with a Buster sword

A Sucker Punch Productions game developer is making their own dinosaur fighting game - but instead of fists, these dinos are fighting with swords.



Jean Nguyen, senior gameplay animator at Sucker Punch, took to Twitter today (October 6) to share an update on his personal game project Dino-Sword.

Nguyen has been working on the game for a while now according to his account, and has been regularly updating his followers on his current progress. The latest update he shared is a one-minute spectacle of two dinosaurs - who look to be a Spinosaurus and possibly a T-Rex - doing battle in a forest using massive swords in their mouths. You can check out the clip below

The dinosaurs also appear to be able to do Soulslike dodge rolls around each other like they're in a PvP arena, as well as jumping and spinning slashes. Nguyen explained that he's added a heavy two-hit combo, saying that he hopes to add more than two later on.

He also noted that these are "rough animations for now" and that he bought the forest biome foliage for his project, but it's seriously impressive what Nguyen's managed to achieve as of writing.

The developer also has a Patreon where you can support his work. There, he offers more insight and provides regular updates on Dino-Sword, with videos showcasing new additional fighting moves he's added, as well as mechanics he's already implemented. He also has a YouTube channel showing off his dinosaur animations and gameplay updates.

So far, Nguyen has added a weapon switch ability, a lock-on feature for 1v1 fights, a dodge roll and parry system, and made it possible for the enemy to chase after the player. He mentions that he hopes to add finisher moves in the future and we can't wait to see how the game develops further.

Unfortunately, if you're hoping to play Dino-Sword you'll be disappointed because it seems that this is solely a personal project of Nguyen's and it doesn't look like he has plans to release it to the public right now.

