Baldur's Gate 3 players still haven't found a secret 2-hour section, according to Astarion's voice actor

Voice actor Neil Newbon has revealed that Baldur's Gate 3 players have yet to discover a hidden two-hour section of the game.

Newbon, who plays the roguish vampire spawn Astarion, revealed in one of his regular Twitch streams on August 31 that there's a particular section of the RPG that no one has found yet - that he's aware of - and that he's one of the only people who know about it (via GamesRadar).

At the start of the clip, Newbon discusses the fact that, due to the game's multitude of choices and branching paths across hundreds of hours of playtime, it's possible players will completely miss out on a bunch of content.

The actor then goes on to tease the hidden sequence that he "doesn't think anyone's going to work [it] out."

"There's even something I know about that you can't get to unless you do something which I don't think anyone's going to work out," Newbon said, adding that he "was told this in confidence," and doesn't think he's allowed to tell anyone.

"I think I'm one of the few people who know about it as well. It's quite fucking crazy," he continued.

Newbon says that someone will find it at some point "through a very specific reason" and that it's roughly around two hours of content. When asked on stream if the sequence pertains to his character Astarion he replies, "I can't say anything, I'm literally not going to tell you anything about it. I'm not even going to give you a vague clue or hint..."

"That's what Larian's like, they're fucking brilliant," Newbon adds.

It's worth noting that this clip is now around three weeks old, so it's entirely possible that someone has since discovered the secret content now that Baldur's Gate 3 is available on both PC and PS5.

Some users in the comments under the video have their theories of what it could be with one person saying they think it's the "Early Access Shadowheart romance scene," which was apparently "impossible" to get before the game officially launched, while others believe that the hidden content has nothing to do with the core cast since Newbon was told about it in confidence.

Baldur's Gate 3 is a massive game with hundreds of possibilities; Larian has previously revealed that the game has around 17,000 ending variations, so who knows if and when the actual sequence will be discovered.

Baldur's Gate 3 is one of 2023's best games and might just be one of the best RPGs of all time, but, if you're looking for something new to play, check out our picks for the best PC games.