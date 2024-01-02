Baldur’s Gate 3 player’s honor mode run ends abruptly after a disastrous game of fetch with Scratch

Baldur’s Gate 3 ’s hardest difficulty, Honor Mode, is full of challenges. One player has now warned others to be careful when playing fetch with Scratch the dog, as, in this toughest of modes, even that can be fraught with danger.

Reddit user Renilas took to the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit yesterday (January 1) with a PSA - “Playing fetch with Scratch ended my campaign.” How? They’re not entirely sure how it happened, but it appears that an innocent game of fetch was misinterpreted by their entire camp as some kind of attack on the role-playing game’s goodest boy.

“So there me and my friends were in Act One, about to do a long rest so that we could continue on into the goblin camp,” Renilas explained. “One of my friends throws Scratch's ball and I grab it so I can toss it for the pup. This turns the ENTIRE CAMP hostile.”

The user went on to say that although none of their angry companions had been leveled up, and therefore didn’t pose that much of a threat, there was another, rather large issue to deal with. A furious, level 12 Oathbreaker Knight also happened to be present at camp when the fetch incident went down, swiftly ending Renilas’ run in four rounds. “That was that,” they said.

It turns out that other players have had similar experiences, too: “I did the same thing testing if a weapon returned properly. I wasn’t even thinking about Scratch,” whyreadthis2035 wrote , adding that it “feels like unintended consequences.”

“This almost messed up a run of mine one time, my friend threw a cup at me as a joke, I picked it up before Scratch could get to it, and suddenly Scratch was aggro at me,” nighteroni added . “I was lucky nobody else in my camp aggroed and I was able to cast sleep on Scratch to end the battle without killing him, I learned that lesson real quick.”

Needless to say, if you’re attempting an Honor Mode run, this is something that’s worth keeping in mind while resting at camp. We all want to play with Scratch, but perhaps not if it ends in death.