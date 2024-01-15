Ark: Survival Ascended is getting a ‘colossal’ dev kit update ‘that'll put the power of unbridled game creation directly in your hands’

Ark: Survival Ascended’s existing dev kit is about to get much bigger in a “colossal” update, which Studio Wildcard says will “put the power of unbridled game creation directly in your hands.”

In case you were unfamiliar, Ark: Survival Ascended is an Unreal Engine 5 remake of Ark: Survival Evolved, both of which are, unsurprisingly, survival games. The latest entry released late last year, and is playable on PC, Xbox Series X |S, and PlayStation 5 . The official Ark Dev Kit is downloadable from the Epic Games Store, and up to this point, it’s allowed players to create cross-platform mods for the game to expand its content further.

By the end of the month, however, the dev kit is set to receive an enormous update which will widen the software’s scope. As Rock Paper Shotgun reports , in a news post on Steam, which was published on January 13, Studio Wildcard wrote: “By the end of this month, we're unleashing a colossal-sized dev kit update that'll put the power of unbridled game creation directly in your hands. Imagine it: crafting not just Ark mods, but entire custom Unreal Engine games to be made available inside [Ark: Survival Ascended.]

“Want to build a Mario-esque rampage through Crystal Isles? Go for it! Dream of a PvP arena where Tek Rexes joust against Spinos? Buckle up,” it continued. “This dev kit update will come with a completely playable Mario-inspired platformer example to help show you the ropes, but your imagination is the true architect.”

Explaining the update further, Studio Wildcard revealed that dev kit users will be able to create custom main menus, mods with seamless travel between different levels, and host and browse their own multiplayer game sessions, all within the mod.

“Get ready to unleash your inner game dev, push the limits of Ark's potential, and build experiences that will leave the community speechless,” the post reads. “We can't wait to see what you cook up!”

Additionally, before all that, a Survival of the Fittest (SOTF) dev kit update is scheduled to roll out at some point this week which will enable users to craft custom arenas and battle royale-esque modes.

All in all, big changes are coming, and it sounds like modding enthusiasts are in for a great time. However, with no concrete release dates given at the time of writing, fans will have to watch this space.