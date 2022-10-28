How to stay anonymous on Usenet

Usenet is one of the best ways to download content conveniently. It’s a network that lets people across the globe exchange files. You can use it to download music, movies, games, and so on, including copyrighted ones. Note that this is an informational piece: we don’t condone piracy.

Downloading content through Usenet can draw the ire of copyright enthusiasts. We have seen copyright holders suing individuals who download their content. For instance, movie producers have sued thousands of Canadians (opens in new tab) for watching their pirated content online. Thus, you should take certain precautions to stay anonymous when downloading via Usenet.

Let’s examine the history of Usenet and how it works before showing you how to stay anonymous on the network.

History of Usenet

Usenet was established in 1980 as an early decentralized network for discussions and sharing files between computers. It launched three years before the modern internet and over a decade before the ubiquitous World Wide Web information system.

Many say that Usenet would have been the foundation of our modern internet (instead of the U.S. military’s ARPANET) but missed the mark because of its complexity for the average user.

Usenet’s name comes from Unix-to-Unix Copy (UUCP), a dial-up protocol that facilitates file transfer and email exchange between computers. Dial-up networks were the original way for Usenet users to share files, but nowadays, it’s the internet.

One of the main benefits of Usenet is its speed. It lets users download content at rates of up to 1 gigabyte per second, much faster than alternatives like torrenting and IPTV services.

How Usenet works

Usenet is a network separated into different topics called newsgroups hosted on a worldwide network of servers called news servers. You can find newsgroups clustered around different types of content, such as movies, documentaries, e-books, games, etc.

Every Usenet user can upload files (called binaries) to various newsgroups for other users to download. You can also upload text files to participate in online discussions.

Most internet service providers (ISP) have stopped providing Usenet servers because of high hardware and bandwidth costs. Hence, you’d need a dedicated Usenet provider (opens in new tab) to grant you access to news servers, and they usually charge for their service– expect to pay between $10 and $20 a month.

You’ll also need a client (called a newsreader) that lets you access files on the Usenet network. Lastly, you’ll need an indexer that allows you to explore files across Usenet, comparable to how a search engine like Google lets you explore the internet.

One of the drawbacks of Usenet is that it’s challenging to set up and use, especially for non-technical users, which is why most people don’t use it to download files, preferring alternatives like torrenting and IPTV platforms. On the bright side, a smaller user base means less attention from copyright enthusiasts or ISPs seeking to block pirated content.

How to stay anonymous on Usenet

1. Use a VPN

A virtual private network (VPN) (opens in new tab) service encrypts the traffic between you and your ISP and masks your IP address. For instance, you can be in the UK and browse through an IP address based in Hungary. As far as your ISP is concerned, you’re a Hungarian user.

If there’s any legal requirement to provide a list of IP addresses to copyright holders or law enforcement, your ISP won’t give out your real IP address but instead will give that of the VPN provider. This way, you can cover your tracks when downloading copyrighted content through Usenet.

2. Enable SSL encryption

SSL stands for Secure Socket Layer, a protocol for encrypting connections between networked computers. You should always enable SSL when connecting to your Usenet provider. This way, your ISP would be less likely to regulate and throttle your Usenet traffic and they can’t monitor your uploads and downloads.

To enable SSL, you’ll need a Usenet client (opens in new tab) that supports it. Fortunately, most Usenet clients support SSL, but they don't enable it by default, so remember to manually do so any time you want to download via Usenet.

3. Avoid Uploads

Avoiding uploads altogether can bolster your anonymity and privacy. In fact, many Usenet providers deactivate uploads by default. It’s because copyright holders and ISPs tend to go after people who upload copyrighted content than people who download them. Avoiding uploads reduces the risks of being identified by your Usenet service provider on legal grounds.

Reasons to stay anonymous on Usenet

1. Privacy

Many ISPs and law enforcement agencies employ tools to monitor Usenet users on suspicions of illegal use. Hence, it’s necessary to mask your identity as much as possible to avoid surveillance.

2. Legal Protection

It’s wise to stay anonymous to avoid potential lawsuits from copyright holders if you’re willingly downloading copyrighted content. It’s not common to see copyright holders suing individual downloaders, but you don’t want to be the rare case. It’s better to avoid legal troubles than face it even though you’re likely to emerge victorious.

3. Avoid Throttling

ISPs often analyze customer network traffic and give low priority to certain types of traffic like Usenet. Staying anonymous can reduce the chances of your traffic getting throttled, which leads to poor speeds.

Is it safe to use Usenet?

It's safer to use Usenet to download copyrighted content than torrenting or illegal IPTV platforms. Usenet files are stored on decentralized servers, meaning there's no single server holding all the files that can get blocked– you’ll likely find what you want on one server.

Usenet providers also employ encryption (opens in new tab) to protect the connection between your computer and the servers you’re downloading files from. Overall, it’s safe to use Usenet and safer if you adhere to the precautions we mentioned.

Wrap Up

Usenet is a file sharing service you can use to download diverse varieties of content. It’s more secure than alternatives like torrenting, but it’s crucial to take extra steps to stay anonymous, especially when downloading copyrighted content. Note that is an educational piece: we don’t condone piracy.

