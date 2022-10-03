5 ways to find a cheap web hosting deal

Are you looking for cheap web hosting (opens in new tab)? Maybe you're not happy with your current provider, or you're just starting out and need to find the best deal possible. In either case, finding the best cheap web hosting deal can be tricky.

There are so many providers out there, each offering different deals and features. Therefore, it is imperative to know which one is right for you in order to make sure you’re getting the best price possible.

Here are 5 ways to find cheap web hosting

Whether you're just starting out or if you've been in business for years, these tips will help save some money.

1. Regularly check best cheap web host deal

To get the best deal on web hosting, it's important to be proactive and regularly check for discounts and sales. By checking for deals on a regular basis, you'll be more likely to find one that meets your needs.

Checking out our list of cheap website builders (opens in new tab) and the best cheap web hosting deals (opens in new tab) where we compiled the best web hosting deals in one place so that you can easily compare them side-by-side, is a great way to not miss out on any web hosting deals.

You can also set up a Google Alert for "web hosting deals." This way, you'll be notified any time a new deal is posted online. By regularly checking for deals, you can be sure that you're getting the best possible price on web hosting. You don't need to wait until your contract is up to start looking for a better deal.

2. Wait for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

If you are patient enough to wait a little, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great opportunities to find affordable web hosting deals. Most providers offer significant discounts during these times, so it's a great opportunity to save some money.

Just be sure to read the terms and conditions of each deal before you buy. Many providers may require you to sign up for a long-term contract in order to get the discounted price. So if you're not ready to commit, taking advantage of the deal may not be worth it.

Ensure that you're comparing pricing and features carefully when looking at deals. Some providers may offer a lower price but with fewer features and add-ons included. Ensure you read the fine print prior to making any purchase.

3. Sign up to the best web hosting providers’ mailing list

Another way to find great deals on web hosting is to sign up for the mailing lists of the best providers. This way, you'll be one of the first to know about any special promotions or discounts that they're offering. And since most providers offer different deals at different times, it's a good idea to have multiple providers on your list. That way, you can compare and contrast the deals and choose the best one for you.

Additionally, many providers offer loyalty rewards for their customers. So if you've been with a provider for a while, be sure to ask about any loyalty programs that they might have. You could get a discount just for being a loyal customer.

To find out if a provider offers a mailing list, simply visit their website and look for an option to sign up. Usually, you can find this at the bottom of the homepage or in the "Contact" section.

You could get discounts sent straight to your email inbox, which could save you time searching for it yourself.

4. Key in cheap web hosting deals on a search engine of your choice

Another way to find great deals on web hosting is to simply search for them online. This could be through a specific provider's website or through a general search engine like Google, Bing, or Yahoo. Simply searching for "cheap web hosting deals" will bring up a variety of results, including both providers and deal pages.

When searching for deals, be sure to check the expiration date. You can also be specific in your search, e.g. web hosting deals for students - this will bring up deals that match your budget.

5. Summer sales could be just what you’re looking for

Just like any other product or service, web hosting providers offer sales throughout the year. However, summertime is typically when the best deals are available. Many providers offer discounts of up to 50% during the summer months, so it's definitely worth checking out.

Additionally, many providers offer special promotions for new customers. So if you're thinking about switching providers, summer could be a great time to do it. You could potentially save a lot of money by taking advantage of these promotions.