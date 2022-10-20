Ask any internet user about an annoyance, and passwords will come up, as everyone has been locked out of their own account at some point for failure to input the correct password. The phrase ‘Password overload’ has even been coined to describe the situation with an increasing number of websites requiring login credentials. While the situation was bad enough back in 2020 with users having 70 to 80 passwords on average, now it has grown to 100 passwords for the average user- with power users having even more.

The days of using ‘password123’ for every website are long gone, as each site needs its own unique password, with a high degree of complexity in terms of length, letter and numbers, uppercase and lowercase letters, and special characters (#$%&*@). As this list grows to 100 passwords, it is no wonder that users cannot keep them all straight.

Enter the password manager (opens in new tab), a piece of software that is purpose built to shoulder this burden of remembering and entering all of these passwords. While there are free options, such as a browser based password manager, the better route is to use a dedicated, separate password manager. Let’s break down the reasoning why.

1. Customer Support

Sure, you can try a browser based password manager, such as the one found in the Google Chrome browser. However, when there is an issue with it, getting help will be lacking. Have you ever called Google’s toll free number to get help with a browser issue? Don’t feel bad as none of us have done this either, and the help for a complex problem is simply nonexistent.

Compare that to a paid password manager. Choose a good one, and there will be dedicated support, with easy contact. This can be quite useful for a problem not answered in a FAQ, and otherwise nobody to turn to for assistance.

2. Browser agnostic

Modern browsers, such as Chrome or Firefox have an integrated password manager. They are easy to use, but there are some downsides.

The first is that many power users rotate between different browsers for different purposes, and may want to try other ones. However, using the integrated password manager with the browser makes this somewhere between less than convenient, and downright difficult as the passwords get held by a selected browser, and getting the login credentials can be done, but it is a bit of a convoluted process.

Furthermore, not every browser translates to the mobile platform. For example, the FireFox browser is not popular on smartphones (opens in new tab), and does anyone really use Microsoft Edge on their iPhone or iPad? A paid password manager will not be tied to a specific browser, and will not have these issues.

3. Hitting the limits

There are free password managers (opens in new tab) available, and on a basic level they can get the job done. However, many are designed as a gateway to get users to try the product, and then upgrade to a paid version - after all they are in business for a reason. However, before you start downloading and using them, pay careful attention to the limits, as for many users, they can be hit too soon.

In some cases, the software can only be used on a single device, such as the Dashlane free tier. It is generally too restrictive as most folks use both a computer (opens in new tab) and a smartphone and will want their passwords on both devices. Also, in other cases, the issue is that there is a numerical limit to the number of passwords that will be stored on the free tier of the plan. As mentioned above, as users have an average of 100 password accounts, a limit of 50 is quite restrictive.

4. Keep it in the family

While the advice given is to never share a password, there are some situations where there is good reason to share passwords. This includes business partners, or spouses that both need access to a jointly shared account. However, free password managers typically lack in this area, with the common scenario that only a single individual can have access to the passwords in the account, which can be problematic when you need to change the password, and then the other owner gets locked out of the account.

The sharing of a password is a real challenge to a free password manager, especially a browser based password solution. But those with this need can easily get around this with the appropriate paid password manager plan. For example, the LastPass password manager, for only a few dollars a month, offers a family plan with not only unlimited passwords and devices, but via the ‘One to many sharing’ feature you can “Safely share passwords and log-in credentials with multiple people you trust to make account access convenient.”

5. Better passwords

By now, most savvy users know to choose longer, and more complex passwords. The problem is that using a longer, non-dictionary phrase with multiple special characters can be cumbersome to use, so most folks go the easy route with something easier to type and remember.

With better password software, this burden can be offloaded. Password managers include a password generator (opens in new tab) by default which allows passwords to be automatically generated, and entered. This allows a longer, and harder to break password for a higher level of security.

Some software, such as Dashlane also have a password auditor function. This allows it to go through the passwords, and find any that are not up to snuff. This includes weak passwords, ones that are recycled from other logins - a terrible practice that allows you to be compromised on multiple sites simultaneously. It can also alert the user if any passwords are found in a data breach so that they can be rotated out before having a problem.

While passwords provide an initial layer of security, the more modern approach is to use two factor authentication (2FA) (opens in new tab), and better password software managers, such as Dashlane, support this as well. Additionally, it even has support for the generation and storage of time-based one-time (TOTP) passwords.

In conclusion

By now, it should be obvious that anything more than the most basic of needs, for the reasons enumerated above, there are plenty of valid reasons to pay for a software password manager.

