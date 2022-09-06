Looking for a top password manager? This one is seriously cheap right now

A password is just a word. Oh, and numbers, if you want to be a bit more secure about things. And special characters if you want to be properly secure, plus throw in a capital letter somewhere, and…

The problem is, by the time you’ve got a really secure password, you have something that’s not easy to guess or crack, but you’ve also got something that’s difficult to remember. This can lead people to other practices which are almost as insecure as just plumping for a basic letters-only password, such as writing credentials down.

If only there was an easy solution to the thorny issue of balancing password strength with memorability. Well, there is, and if you’re even passingly familiar with the security world, you’ll doubtless have heard of password managers.

For the uninitiated, these are apps that take care of everything for you, from the generation of super-secure passwords, to keeping track of them – and keeping them secret from all those around you. Password managers also perform some nifty tricks on the side, like automatically filling in online forms, for example.

If you’re on the fence about whether a good password manager is worth buying, then here’s an extra incentive to take the plunge: currently you can get 30% off Keeper Security plans (and add-ons, too) in a deal that runs until October 1.

(opens in new tab) Keeper Unlimited Plan: £20.99 per year (opens in new tab)| 1 user

Save 30% - This is the plan suitable for a single user, which provides unlimited password storage for all your needs across all devices, plus extra benefits like auto-fill for online forms (and more). This deal runs until October 1.

(opens in new tab) Keeper Family Plan: £50.59 per year (opens in new tab) | 5 users

Save 30% - With the Family product, you get the same features as the Unlimited subscription, but with coverage for five people rather than just one. Each user gets their own private vault to keep sensitive data in, and the ability to easily share files (or passwords) securely. Again, this offer runs until October 1.

Keeper is one of the top-rated products in our buying guide, which picks out all the best password managers, and with almost a third off the price tag, it represents an even more compelling bargain than normal.

There are two subscription plans available with this password manager. Keeper Unlimited (opens in new tab) is the plan for all your individual password needs across an unlimited amount of devices. On the other hand, as the name suggests, Keeper Family (opens in new tab) is designed for the needs of the whole family, or more specifically five users who each get a private vault, plus it provides 10GB of secure cloud storage.

This deal also gives people who sign up an additional bonus, with add-ons also granted a 30% discount. Those add-ons include the likes of BreachWatch, which keeps an eye out for any of your data that may have been leaked online (by a hacker, for example), and KeeperChat, which is an encrypted messaging service to keep your conversations safe from prying eyes.