Asana has become a byword for team collaboration and task management. Thanks to AI integration, it’s now more powerful than ever: the productivity software can automate tasks, plan workflows and offer suggestions on what to prioritize.

AI is becoming more and more embedded in project management. Asana is one of several software solutions using it to make teamwork more efficient.

Whatever your industry, Asana has the potential to save you precious time and resources. Read on to find out how.

This article was correct as of March 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

What is Asana AI?

Asana is a suite of tools for productivity and collaboration. It launched back in 2011. Since then, the software has become a popular solution for teams of all sizes to manage projects, keep track of tasks and collaborate more efficiently. When we reviewed it in 2022, we found that it “excels at task management”.

In 2024, Asana introduced a number of AI-powered features under the Asana AI (or ‘Asana Intelligence’) banner. These include a chatbot assistant, as well as contextual tools integrated into the existing interface. The idea is that these augment the user experience, making the software quicker and easier to use.

Asana AI isn’t accessible as a standalone product. Instead, the full toolkit is included with all paid plans, although usage limits depend on the plan tier.

What can you use Asana AI for?

Asana AI is designed to supercharge Asana’s existing productivity features. It does this in two ways. First, there’s an ‘Ask AI’ feature. As the name suggests, this allows you to ask the AI assistant for input on a range of tasks. Queries can be worded in natural language. You can ask about the potential impact of delays in the workflow, for example, or the status of different tasks. It pulls in data from across your project to provide detailed, up-to-date answers. It will also suggest follow-up queries.

Second, Asana AI includes a number of contextual tools which use AI to help with different tasks. Smart status reports give an instant overview of where a project is at and what needs to happen next, while smart summaries distill the key points of individual tasks. With smart projects, Asana will suggest details, fields and descriptions based on the contents of a project or task. There’s also a smart editor which can change the tone and length of your writing, while smart charts allow you to easily create visuals using text prompts.

Asana AI can also automate workflows to save you time with repetitive tasks. In its AI Studio, you can create code-free automations using natural language prompts. Instead of grappling with the complexities of writing rules, you can tell it what you want to happen based on specific triggers and conditions. It uses a large language model and Asana’s rules engine to evaluate and apply these smart workflows.

What can’t you use Asana AI for?

Asana AI isn’t a fully fledged AI chatbot like ChatGPT or Gemini. Its assistance is routed deeply in Asana’s existing project management ecosystem and draws on information from within your project. It’s not intended to offer answers to broader queries or pull real-time information from external sources.

As powerful as Asana AI is, it’s also not a magic bullet. It doesn’t fully automate the entire task of project management. While you can ask for its input at key stages, you will still be required to provide the substantive information when creating a project, for example. And although it can automate repetitive tasks, identify roadblocks and offer suggestions of how to proceed, complex queries will still require a human input.

How much does Asana AI cost?

Asana AI’s features are included with all paid Asana plans, but the usage limits depend on the plan tier.

For smaller teams, the Starter plan costs from $10.99 / £9.49 a month (around AU$17.50) and includes 250 monthly automations. Upgrade to the Advanced plan (from $24.99 / £20.99 a month, around AU$40) and that increases to 25,000 automations.

Asana also offers Enterprise plans with unlimited usage for bigger companies. Pricing is on request.

Asana does have a free Personal plan designed for individual users, but this doesn’t include access to Asana AI.

Where can you use Asana AI?

Asana – including its AI features – is available on several platforms. Its web interface can be accessed by pointing your browser at asana.com. There’s a desktop app for Windows and Mac, as well as mobile apps for iOS and Android smartphones.

Is Asana AI any good?

We reviewed Asana a few years ago, before the introduction of its AI features. In that test, we found it an “incredibly adaptable” and intuitive software suite.

Recent reviews elsewhere on the web suggest that its AI integrations have only made Asana more effective as a task management solution. One of the most effective features is reportedly the AI Studio, with its ability to fully automate layered tasks, whether that’s decision making or reporting on a project.

A common thread through all of the feedback, including our own, is that there’s a learning curve involved with Asana – even with AI on hand to offer summaries and suggestions. While Asana AI is more advanced than anything else out there in the productivity space, it seems the interface still takes some getting used to. If you’re only a small team working on relatively straightforward projects, it might be overkill for your needs.

Use Asana AI if...

You want easy automation of tasks

Asana’s AI Studio allows you to automate a whole host of quite complex tasks using natural language prompts, meaning users with no coding experience can make their workflow more efficient.

You manage large, complex tasks

Asana AI takes a lot of the legwork out of reporting and progress analysis, making it easy to create and digest summaries based on real-time data from your project.

Don't use Asana AI if...

You’re a small team with simple work

Asana AI’s toolkit has the potential to save you significant resources, but its summaries and automations are most useful on large, complex projects. It’s probably more than small teams need.

You want a fully featured AI chatbot

Asana AI’s chat interface can give you answers and suggestions based on project data, but it’s not a full-fat chatbot and isn’t designed to generate responses to broader queries.

Also consider

Copilot is Microsoft’s AI assistant. Not just a generative chatbot, it also offers contextual assistance as part of Microsoft 365 – a cloud-based office productivity suite. It’s not as focused on project management, but it can automate tasks on Windows.

is Microsoft’s AI assistant. Not just a generative chatbot, it also offers contextual assistance as part of Microsoft 365 – a cloud-based office productivity suite. It’s not as focused on project management, but it can automate tasks on Windows. Trello is an intuitive, drag-and-drop project management platform. Its developer, Atlassian, announced a number of AI features in 2024, including content summaries, content recommendations and suggested actions. These aren’t as powerful as Asana AI, but they’re still useful.