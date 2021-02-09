Wondershare Recoverit review

Wondershare Recoverit will backup your data so you don’t have to stress about losing it. You can either purchase one of the Recoverit plans (available for Windows or Mac) and there’s an option to download for free.

If you run your own business or just want data recovery for personal files, it’s easy to download and anyone can start using Wondershare Recoverit. There’s more data stored on computers, in photos, and over videos than ever before. Recoverit helps you protect that information so you don’t accidentally delete or have it stolen from you. We’ll cover the basic plan options you can choose from and the features that are included.

Here's a snapshot of plans and prices (Image credit: Wondershare Recoverit)

Plans and prices

There’s a couple different ways you can purchase Recoverit. If you want to recover data (computer files, work information, and emails) then you can choose between the Windows or Mac download. Keep in mind that Recoverit also offers plans to backup video, photos, and there’s a plan to simply backup your future data. We’ll cover the plans here and briefly describe the free option.

The Essential plan costs $59.95 per month and can recover unlimited data. There are three easy steps to follow: first, you’ll launch the recovery tool on your device. Second, you’ll let the program scan the areas on your device where you want to recover data. Third, you’ll watch as photos, videos, data that was once lost is retrieved.

The Standard plan costs $69.95 per month and includes all the recovery features of the Essential plan. It also comes with WinPE Support and the computer crash recovery feature. The crash recovery feature allows you to access crashed computer information through a bluetooth USB drive. It’s an easy feature to use and could save a lot of data.

The Advanced plan is $79.95 per month. This plan comes with quite a few additional features, like advanced video recovery and corrupt video repair. If you have long lost video footage, this feature is great for finding it or piecing something back together. It protects and restores video lost in multiple camera memory errors.

Another great aspect of Recoverit is the free download that’s available. You can recover up to 100 MB of data for free. This includes all types of data from tons of various devices and storage types. It also allows you to preview the data before recovering it so you see what you need to restore and what you don’t.

There's an advanced interface (Image credit: Wondershare Recoverit)

Interface

The Recoverit interface is very impressive. In fact, there’s so much information on the website that if you’re new to browsing data recovery softwares, you might feel a bit overwhelmed. However, after looking around you’ll see how easy it is to view the plans and look at pricing. If you have questions, there’s a great area for frequently asked questions. You might find the answer you’re looking for right in there.

Recoverit does have customer support that’s available all the time. You can easily reach out and chat over the website or send an email if you have additional questions. This is really important especially if you’re new to the world of data recovery. If you already know what to do, then it’s also easy to start with one of the paid plans.

There's a few standout features including the free download (Image credit: Wondershare Recoverit)

Features

If you want to recover a specific type of data, Recoverit allows you to. All you need to do is use the filtering function that’s set up in the software and you’ll have access to specific documents or files. Data recovery can go as fast as a few minutes. However, if you have tons of information to restore then it could take hours.

There’s a great computer crash recovery feature which allows you to restore data lost on your hard drive. Even though this is a viable option, it’s always better to backup your data (and then it’s easy to restore) than lose your data and try to retrieve it.

You can recover information lost on a wide variety of devices. Recoverit works on your computer or laptop, camera, drone, music player, even old camcorder. The software is great for recovering files or images that were accidentally lost.

Wondershare Recoverit is a popular data recovery software (Image credit: Wondershare Recoverit)

Competition

There are many various data protection options available. SecureTrust Data Loss Prevention , McAfee Total Protection for Data Loss Prevention, Check Point Data Loss Prevention are just a few. What’s great about Recoverit is how easy it is to download and use. You can download the free version and start using it right away to see how it works. You can restore up to 100 MB free without even purchasing the plans. While it’s easy to download the software, the interface is still complex and might take beginners a while to figure out. Overall, Recoverit is a great data recovery option especially if you want to try one for free before making a purchase.

Final thoughts

Wondershare Recoverit is a great backup and data recovery software that works on practically any device. Even if you want to restore video on your old camcorder, you can use Recoverit to do so. If you want to protect data because you work from home, or just want to know your photos and videos are safe, then you can easily try the free download to see if it’s the right software for you.

