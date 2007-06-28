Fix-It Utilities 7 review

PCs need regular maintenance and the longer you leave some essential disk cleaning tasks, the more of a pain it'll be to sort things out when it comes round to it.

There are hundreds of maintenance suites on the market, but more often than not the end result is a system that fares no better. Thankfully, Fix-It Utilities 7 is easy to use, doesn't drain system resources and even makes notable improvements to your PC.

What you get with Fix-It Utilities 7 is not just a Registry tweaker, either - it's also a disaster recovery tool and security system. Registry editing and disk scanning is its core function, however.

DiskCleaner and DiskFixer helps you regain wasted disk space and repair problems on the drive's surface. JETDefrag is far better than the standard Windows tool (both XP's defragmenter and Vista's laborious tool), and effectively consolidates your drive in good time.

SMARTDiskCheck's hard disk failure early warning system notifies you when your hard drive motor is having trouble, before the drive fails and your data is lost.

This is a useful tool to have running in the background. There's also a more general system monitor to make sure that programs are running as they should. We were pleasantly surprised by the minimal impact that these constant monitoring tools had on PC performance.

FileUndeleter, the last-chance saloon for accidentally deleted files, enables you to search for and rescue files in seconds. The Deleted Files Bin stores trashed files, even after they've been emptied out of the Recycle Bin.

Increased protection

One of the finer features of Fix-It Utilities is the bundled anti-virus and anti-spyware protection, which adds an extra security layer to the system you've just cleaned up.

We wouldn't suggest ditching your full security software for Fix-It's, but the included VirusScanner Pro, powered by TrendMicro, further helps to protect your PC from viruses. In addition, you're able to download the latest virus updates from the VCOM Web site at any time and the virus cleaner is easy to follow.