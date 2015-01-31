HP OfficeJet Pro 6830 e-All-in-One review

A very quick colour all-in-one bristling with print, copy, scan and mobile printing options the Officejet Pro 6830 is also very affordable, especially if you opt for the pay-per-page Instant Ink service. Poor paper handling, however, lets the side down making it likely to struggle if pushed hard or shared by more than a handful of users.

On the face of it the OfficeJet Pro 6830 appears to offer just about everything the small business could want when it comes printing, scanning, copying and, should the need still arise, even faxing documents, and all for less than £100 inc taxes (around $156, AUS$190). It can also print and scan in colour, plus it's the first business inkjet that can be used with HP's pay-per-page Instant Ink service. But, and it's a fairly big but, the Officejet Pro 6830 does have its limitations and may not be the business bargain it appears to be.

Well put together

A very sturdy and compact device, the OfficeJet Pro 6830 is based around an HP thermal inkjet engine capable of printing up to 18ppm in black and white and 10ppm in colour, with an impressive duty cycle rating of 15,000 pages per month. Four separate ink cartridges are employed and maximum resolution is 600x1200dpi for both monochrome and colour output. An automatic duplexer is also built-in enabling documents to be printed double-sided, with a single 225-sheet A4 input tray incorporating a 60-sheet output tray in its cover.

OfficeJet Pro 6830

The 1200dpi scanner sits just above the print engine with an automatic document feeder (ADF) on top which can be lifted up to allow originals to be scanned manually although on this model scanning is single-side only.

HP OfficeJet Pro 6830 USB port

A 2.66-inch (6.75cm) colour touchscreen allows for walk-up scan/copy/fax operation and there's a front-mounted USB port for printing and scanning to and from a memory stick as well as options to scan remotely from a browser.