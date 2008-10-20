Win £10,000 for your small business

The credit crunch might be hurting small businesses but Microsoft is helping to ease the pressure by offering UK small businesses the chance to win a £10,000 IT makeover.

The Small Business Challenges campaign, which launched last week, enables small businesses to win up to ten Windows Vista laptops and the support of a Microsoft Small Business Specialist worth a whopping £10,000.

To get involved small business owners can go to the special site www.smallbusinesschallenges.com and outline their biggest IT challenge. This can be anything from problems with mobility, security or productivity. Five contenders will be picked by a panel of judges and set up with a Windows Vista laptop to help address their challenge. The business judged to utilise their laptop the best will win the full IT makeover.

The competition will be running on www.smallbusinesschallenges.com until December, and will be supported by a mini magazine which will appear in copies of PC Plus, 3D World, .net, Windows Vista: The Official Magazine and many other titles.