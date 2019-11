If robots are going to rise up and enslave the human race any time soon, they'll have to be sent back from the future T-800-style.

Because, in the ultimate battle of man and machine, table tennis champion Timo Boll took on Kuka's Agilus robot, and it was a win for the human race - at least according to the dramatic game footage below.

Then again, even if the video was edited to hide that Boll actually lost, it's not like the robots could say otherwise. Hahaha, stupid robots.

Blips: activate