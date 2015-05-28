Didn't back Pebble Time on Kickstarter? Fear not - you can pre-order one soon

If you helped to fund the incredibly successful Pebble Time Kickstarter campaign then you'll be glad to hear a package is heading your way.

In the next few days over 10,000 Pebble Time Kickstarter rewards are shipping from Pebble's distribution centers. All those who funded the Kickstarter are set to get their rewards by mid-June but those who didn't join in before the closing date will soon be able to pre-order a watch too - from June 22 Pebble will open up pre-orders on the website.

Pebble also announced it will be updating the software to include a Voice Notes, Stocks and Weather apps as well as increased international support bringing German, Chinese, French and Spanish to the watch.