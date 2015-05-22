Apple and IBM MobileFirst apps hit the Apple Watch

Apple Watch is about to take the enterprise by storm after Apple added support for the wearable to some of its IBM MobileFirst apps.

The Cupertino-based firm moved to update its enterprise apps page to reflect the fact that certain apps developed as part of the partnership with IBM, such as Hospital RN, can now be used with the Apple Watch. Hospital RN is an app that allows nurses to do their jobs more efficiently by providing them with on-the-go data and alerts.

Field Connect, an energy and utility app, provides similar functionality for those working in the field. It is designed to give technicians the data they need fast while in the field.

The Incident Alert app for public safety personnel is another that can now be used on the Apple Watch. Incident Alert allows emergency services to access GPS map data, a video feed of an incident, and the position of those affected by the incident at any time.

Joining Salesforce

The two firms first agreed to the marriage last year with a range of different apps that take advantage of IBM's lead in the enterprise space and Apple mobile devices such as the iPhone, iPad and now the Apple Watch.

Apple and IBM aren't the only companies pushing apps onto the Apple Watch. Salesforce detailed its plans to bring analytics and developer tools to the Apple Watch with three different apps to allow users to take advantage of the cloud based offering.