ExpressCard to hook up with USB 3.0

PCMCIA, the main backer of ExpressCard technology, has announced that the ExpressCard Standard, currently at Release 1.2, is undergoing a significant update to accommodate faster speeds.

ExpressCard technology is the next-generation PC Card technology for high-performance expansion of desktop and mobile systems. ExpressCard and PC Card slots can be found on more than 95 per cent of notebook computers.

Two to ten times faster transfer

Once complete, ExpressCard Standard 2.0 will be able to support transfer rates ranging from two to ten times faster than ExpressCard Standard 1.2. This will not only aid large transfers, but also high-performance streaming media and Flash-based storage modules.

PCMCIA claims that the standard is being updated to comply with the recent release of the PCI Express specification, Version 2.0, which offers transfer rates of up to 5Gbps, two times faster than its previous version.

The ExpressCard 2.0 Standard will also support the new SuperSpeed USB, which is planned for release later this year as part of the USB 3.0 specification.