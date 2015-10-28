New Foxtel subscribers can now watch on the Go

In a move that's somewhat baffling – why wasn't this introduced sooner? – Foxtel is now offering new subscribers almost immediate access to its programming via the Foxtel Go app.

While it's surprising that Foxtel waited this long to introduce such a no-brainer, this is certainly a case of better late than never.

Foxtel Go will now be included as part of a Foxtel subscription, enabling customers to access programming within 15 minutes of completing their sales order.

On the Go

Once the customer's residential service has been installed, Foxtel Go will continue to be offered as part of their subscription.

Foxtel is under increasing pressure from SVOD services like Netflix to deliver an easily accessible viewing experience.

While watching Foxtel on a smartphone or tablet is hardly the most cinematic way to enjoy the service, giving subscribers immediate access seems like a win for common sense.