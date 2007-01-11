CES 2007: CodexNovus debuts 1.6TB AV server

CodexNovus , the US multi-room AV specialist, has launched at 1.6TB digital media player at the Consumer Electronics Show ( CES ).

The HDcodex DML-1600 comes with 1.6 terabytes (TB) of hard disk space, enabling you to store both 1080p high definition and standard definition media and then redistribute it around your home. CodexNovus says that the DML-1600 isn't limited to 1.6 terabytes either. Expansion options are practically limitless says the company.

The DML-1600 supports a wide variety of digital content files. These include MPEG, AVI, TS, VC-1, MP2, MP3, AC3, WAV, AAC, HTML, SWF, BMP, PNG, TIFF, GIF and JPEG formats. The digital media player also includes 5.1-channel and 7.1-channel surround sounder decoders.

CodexNovus also boasts that the DML-1600 costs a fraction of the price of rival media servers. It's certainly costs a lot less at $6,999 (£3,621) than Kaleidescape 's $10,000 (£5,174) entry-level system.