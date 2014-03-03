Microsoft partners Laplink to provide Windows XP migration tool

Software giant Microsoft is issuing a new migration tool to help users escape the clutches of Windows XP.

Microsoft is pulling support from XP on April 8 but fears that there are still too many people using the ancient operating system.

In a company blog post Microsoft spokesman Brandon LeBlanc said that the free transfer tool will be available from this month.

PCmover Express

Called PCmover Express, the tool has been built by Microsoft and Laplink. It copies your files and settings from your Windows XP PC to a new device running Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 8.1.

It's designed to make it easier to move files, music, videos, email and user profiles and settings from your old PC to your new device, transferring across your home or work network.

It also enables Windows XP users to customise exactly what they want to bring over to their new device.

English this week

PCmover Express will be available for download in English starting later this week via WindowsXP.com as well as French, German, Italian, Japanese and Spanish coming later in March and it will be available in Korean, Chinese, Russian and Brazilian Portuguese after that.

If someone doesn't want to wait for the tool to be released in their local language, they can access Laplink's tool in other languages as well via Microsoft's Download Center.

Professional version

Laplink is also making available its software that migrates apps called PCmover Professional. That will be a paid-for product.

Early next month, Windows XP customers using the Home or Professional editions who have elected to receive updates via Windows Update will receive an official notification on their desktop screen via Windows Update informing them that support for Windows XP will end on April 8 2014.