Trending
Brands

IBM Lotus Symphony to take on Google Apps

By  

Free software tools challenging paid-for Microsoft suites

null
IBM's free Lotus Symphony suite includes a word procesor, a spreadsheet application and presentation software

IBM is to start offering a free word processing application and other office suite software in a bid to take on Microsoft Office.

IBM's new Lotus Symphony suite will offer document, spreadsheet and presentation software, the firm says. Lotus Symphony can be downloaded free of charge now, and includes three core applications: Lotus Symphony Documents, Lotus Symphony Spreadsheets and Lotus Symphony Presentations.

Google is already offering a free alternative to Microsoft's paid-for Office suite in its collection of software called Google Apps.

See more news