Sky Q Voice Search is still coming - but you'll have to wait until next year

It's pretty much the best set top box on the UK market currently, but Sky Q is still missing one of its key promised features - Voice Search, as accessed through its remote control.

While it's a little later than expected, Sky has today announced that the voice-activated features will roll out as part of a larger product update next year.

However, Sky won't be pinned down on precisely when in 2017 that feature will land. So you'll have to keep using your thumbs over the remote to scan Sky's show and movie catalogue a little longer yet.

More to come

Still, that's not the only trick waiting in the wings for Sky Q owners.

Also planned as part of next year's update push is the ability to record six shows while watching a seventh. Which is surely more recording options than there are things worth watching at any one time!

Sky is also is planning on letting its Sky Q box owners customise the homepage interface to give them more convenient access to the features they use most, as well as introducing a "Sports Start Over" control which will allow viewers to restart live football, F1 and golfing events.