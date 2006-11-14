Apple iPod goes airborne

Some airlines will offer at-seat connections to power and charge iPods during the flight.

Apple has announced a deal with six major airlines to integrate the iPod into in-flight entertainment systems.

The pact with Air France, Continental, Delta, Emirates, KLM and United means the airlines will begin offering at-seat connections which power and charge iPods during the flight.

This means that the all-important video content stored on iPods can be viewed on in-seat displays. In-flight iPod connectivity will be available to Air France, Continental, Delta, Emirates, KLM and United passengers from mid-2007.

Apple is also working with Panasonic Avionics Corporation to bring in-flight iPod connectivity to even more airlines in the future.

The company has previously brokered deals for optional iPod connectivity in many of the world's leading automotive brands.