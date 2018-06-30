The best PUBG Steam key and Xbox One prices in July 2018

PUBG or PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Steam keys are one of the most in demand items for PC gamers right now. It's already sold twenty million copies since launching in March 2017 and that number's set to swell further with the imminent Xbox One release. As for PC gamers though, contrary to popular belief, you don't have to buy all your Steam games direct from the Steam store.

There are discounts and bargains to be had elsewhere too, and it doesn't matter where you are in the world, we'll look through reliable retailers to bring you the lowest possible price for your new PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds key. We've also found a selection of the best PUBG Xbox One deals too.

But, what is PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?

PlayerUnknown's Battlgrounds, came out of nowhere earlier this year and has been a fixture in Steam's chart ever since.

It's what's known as a last-man-standing shooter set on a huge 8x8KM island. Think of it as a deathmatch where everyone only gets one life - no respawns. Players must search for weapons scattered around the map, or steal them from defeated players all while desperately trying to avoid getting spotted themselves. If you've watched Battle Royale, you're on the right track, albeit with more wide open spaces and fewer murderous high schoolers.

This survival shooter is currently in Early Access, so is still being worked on, allowing gamers to play it before its full release late this year.

With over six million players already, the developers have a huge amount of players willing to report any bugs or glitches and give general feedback on the game. Early Access titles can be hit and miss on Steam, but PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is already in better condition than so many 'finished' big name game releases.

So, will I have to buy PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds again when it's finished?

Nope, buying this Early Access version will grant you access to the final, complete, finished version once it's ready. You won't have to pay anything else to get access. With so many players getting involved already though, you'll want to dive in as soon as possible to avoid getting destroyed at launch.

Is PUBG coming to PS4 and Xbox One?

Microsoft has snagged PlayerUnknown's Battlgrounds as an exclusive and it's out now. However, Bluepoint hasn't ruled out a PS4 release in the future, but have "nothing further to announce at this time."

To us, that sounds like a timed-exclusive if ever there was one. Like Rise of the Tomb Raider, we expect PS4 owners won't have to wait any longer than a year. For now though, PC is your best bet, especially with the Early Access version being in such good form already.

What are the system requirements for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?

These are the official minimum specs required to get PUBG running on your laptop or PC.