New Kodak cams record 720p HD video

Kodak has released three new camera models which enable video recording of 720p-spec HD video. The EasyShare V1233, V1253 and Z812 IS cost €249 (£169), €299 (£202) and €299 respectively.

The V1233 (2.5-inch screen) and V1253 (3.1-inch screen) models enable 720p video capture at 30fps, have a 12-megapixel sensor - which seems to be increasingly common. They also feature a 3x Schneider-Kreuznach optical zoom and face detection technology.

The Z812 IS has only 8-megapixels by comparison but adds a 12x Schneider-Kreuznach optical zoom lens. The camera also features high ISO settings up to 3200, though this will undoubtedly be at a lower resolution. It also has a fast response time of 0.23 seconds and features image stabilisation tech. It needs to, with that zoom.

Kodak has also announced the €99 (£67) EasyShare HDTV Dock which means you can show HD content and pictures on your TV by plugging in your camera or SD card. There's also a remote control, too. And to think people used to sit round and watch slides.