Samsung continues to top Apple in smartphone sales

If you're an avid Apple supporter, you've got reason to be glum today. Samsung continues to dominate the global smartphone marketshare, according to data from consultancy TrendForce.

Nearly twenty-seven percent of smartphone shipments during the second quarter of 2015 were made by the South Korean technology manufacturer. This figure held steady compared with the first quarter of the year.

If you're keeping count, this means Samsung sold more than 81 million of the world's 304 million devices during the three-month period.

Reversing course

Over in Cupertino, California, Apple's market share declined to 16.4% during the second quarter of 2015, a decrease of four percentage points compared to the first quarter of the year.

Apple CEO Tim Cook probably isn't fretting today's numbers. TrendForce predicts Apple's market share could increase up to 15% when the next generation iPhone comes out, presumably in September.

TrendForce attributes the upcoming iPhone's reported advanced A9 processor, upgraded 2GB LPDDR4 memory, 12 megapixel camera and Force Touch module as positive additions to the smartphone line.

Meanwhile, for Samsung to maintain its marketshare, TrendForce says its upcoming Galaxy Note 5 must be a big hit with consumers.

China

Neither Apple nor Samsung is able to make a dent in China. Huawei is the leading Chinese smartphone manufacturer, owning 18.3% of the country's market share.

Huawei does have some Far East competition. Xiaomi and Lenovo are in hot pursuit of Huawei, with 14.3% and 12.7% of the Chinese market, respectively.

Overall

Vendors may be in a bit of a bind by the end of the year, according to TrendForce's data. A weakening global economy and a saturated marketplace will limit the number of new devices purchased.

As opposed to 2014, when the smartphone market grew 26.5%, TrendForce only expects the market to increase 8.2% in 2015. This figure represents a shrunken projection, compared with TrendForce's 11.6% forecast last quarter.