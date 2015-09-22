Asus transforms its best Chromebook into a Windows 10 Cloud machine

After Asus wowed us with the quality of the Chromebook Flip, the Taiwanese electronics firm has ported its award winning flipping design to Windows 10 laptops.

Today Asus has introduced a new Transformer Book Flip TP200SA, an 11.6-inch notebook with a screen that flips back a full 360-degrees. Integrating an Intel Celeron N3050 Braswell processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB in solid-state storage, the TP200SA definitely falls into the budget spectrum of Windows 10 notebooks.

However, thanks to a thin 0.73-inch frame furnished with an aluminum lid and brushed plastic keyboard deck, it feels a bit higher class than its $349 (about £224, AU$489) price tag might suggest.

Although we've only spent a few hours with Asus' latest flipping Transformer Book, we're already loving the colorful 1366 x 768 IPS display. What's more, the eight hours of battery life Asus has promised on this lightweight 2.65 pound hybrid seems to be holding some water for now.

Snap off

Asus also announced a detachable hybrid with the Transformer Book T100HA. Unlike its TP200SA brethren, this 2-in-1 machine features a 10.1-inch 1,280 x 800 IPS display that separates from its keyboard base to act as a standalone tablet.

Starting at $299 (about £192, AU$419), the T100HA is lightly outfitted with an Intel Atom Cherry Trail x5 Z8500 processor, 4GB of memory and a 64GB SSD. Asus promises the T100HA will deliver 12 hours of battery and thanks to fast-charging technology, plugging in the device for two hours will bring it up to 80-percent battery capacity.

Tablet photographers may also be interested in this 10.1-inch hybrids two cameras, which include a 5MP main snapper with a 2MP front facing webcam.

Both machines will arrive later this month and readers can expect our Asus Transformer Book TP200SA review to pop-up soon.