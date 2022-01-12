Mobile Industry Extra: January 2022

Live

(Image: © Shutterstock.com)

Adam Dunlop

(Image credit: Adam Dunlop)

TalkTalk hires iD Mobile MD

Adam Dunlop has joined TalkTalk Group as its new Managing Director of Supply and Partnerships. He has two decades of telecoms industry experience and joins from Dixons’s iD Mobile Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) which he has led since launch.

Miriam Murphy

(Image credit: Miriam Murphy)

Miriam Murphy is new NTT European CEO

Miriam Murphy has swapped TechData for NTT, becoming the latter’s European chief executive. Murphy is an IT industry veteran of more than 25 years and will report to Abhijit Dubey, the firm’s global CEO.

Annika Bizon

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung UK appoints Marketing & Omni Channel Director

Samsung UK & Ireland has promoted Annika Bizon to lead its newly-formed Marketing & Omni Channel team. Bizon joined the company back in June 2021 having previously held senior positions at 20th Century Fox and Three UK.